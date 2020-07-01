All apartments in Fullerton
/
Fullerton, CA
/
4236 W Oak Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:14 AM

4236 W Oak Avenue

4236 West Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4236 West Oak Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oak Avenue is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family home with approximately 1,121 sq. ft. of comfortable living space offering a fantastic family room with a stone fireplace and an enclosed patio in addition to a dining room and a remodeled kitchen with a direct access 2 car garage. Some of the many great features of this home are the modern 2-tone paint, updated luxury vinyl flooring, scraped ceilings and updated modern light fixtures. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more! The grounds offer 6,000 sq. ft. of room to roam. This is a fantastic home and it simply won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 W Oak Avenue have any available units?
4236 W Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 W Oak Avenue have?
Some of 4236 W Oak Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 W Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4236 W Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 W Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4236 W Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 4236 W Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4236 W Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 4236 W Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 W Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 W Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 4236 W Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4236 W Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4236 W Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 W Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 W Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
