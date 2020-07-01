4236 W Oak Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Oak Avenue is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family home with approximately 1,121 sq. ft. of comfortable living space offering a fantastic family room with a stone fireplace and an enclosed patio in addition to a dining room and a remodeled kitchen with a direct access 2 car garage. Some of the many great features of this home are the modern 2-tone paint, updated luxury vinyl flooring, scraped ceilings and updated modern light fixtures. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more! The grounds offer 6,000 sq. ft. of room to roam. This is a fantastic home and it simply won’t last!