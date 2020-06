Amenities

Great location in downtown Fullerton. This townhouse has been refreshed and ready for a new tenant - new paint, carpet, stove, oven, and more. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) are large with high ceilings. Downstairs has a nice living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, a wet bar and a 1/2 bath. The kitchen has a nice eating area and opens to the living room. The back patio is a nice size and stretches the length of the home. 2 car attached garage.