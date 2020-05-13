All apartments in Fullerton
416 W Sunny Hills Road
416 W Sunny Hills Road

416 West Sunny Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

416 West Sunny Hills Road, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cul-de-Sac Sunny Hills Estates 1/2 acre single story ranch home. Surrounded by high end custom-built homes; excluded area of Fullerton. Close to hiking, Laguna Lake Equestrian Park, Fullerton Loop Trail and shopping. Little bit of country within the City! 3 car garage. New carpeting. Updated counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has numerous closets and en suite bath. Spacious formal living room with fireplace and views of massive backyard. Family room includes dry bar/coffee bar; and connected to kitchen. Inside laundry room. 1/2 acre lot is flat that offers privacy and seclusion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have any available units?
416 W Sunny Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have?
Some of 416 W Sunny Hills Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 W Sunny Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
416 W Sunny Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 W Sunny Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 416 W Sunny Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 416 W Sunny Hills Road offers parking.
Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 W Sunny Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have a pool?
No, 416 W Sunny Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 416 W Sunny Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 416 W Sunny Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 W Sunny Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
