416 W Sunny Hills Road

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Cul-de-Sac Sunny Hills Estates 1/2 acre single story ranch home. Surrounded by high end custom-built homes; excluded area of Fullerton. Close to hiking, Laguna Lake Equestrian Park, Fullerton Loop Trail and shopping. Little bit of country within the City! 3 car garage. New carpeting. Updated counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has numerous closets and en suite bath. Spacious formal living room with fireplace and views of massive backyard. Family room includes dry bar/coffee bar; and connected to kitchen. Inside laundry room. 1/2 acre lot is flat that offers privacy and seclusion.