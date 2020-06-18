4102 Castaway Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom 2-story home in Fullerton's beautiful Somerset gated community. Living room with cathedral ceilings and open concept kitchen, dining room and family room with gas fireplace and great views of the backyard. Kitchen has Corian counter tops, walk-in pantry and tiled floors. Backyard has large covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry room with ample storage and powder room complete the lower level. Master suite has double door entry, vaulted ceilings, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home features 2 car attached garage with built-in shelves and central ACheat. Community has refreshing poolspa. 1 small dog or cat ok. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties753442?sourcemarketing.