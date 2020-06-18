All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4102 Castaway Cove

4102 Castaway Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Castaway Cove, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom 2-story home in Fullerton's beautiful Somerset gated community. Living room with cathedral ceilings and open concept kitchen, dining room and family room with gas fireplace and great views of the backyard. Kitchen has Corian counter tops, walk-in pantry and tiled floors. Backyard has large covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry room with ample storage and powder room complete the lower level. Master suite has double door entry, vaulted ceilings, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Home features 2 car attached garage with built-in shelves and central ACheat. Community has refreshing poolspa. 1 small dog or cat ok. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties753442?sourcemarketing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Castaway Cove have any available units?
4102 Castaway Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Castaway Cove have?
Some of 4102 Castaway Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Castaway Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Castaway Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Castaway Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Castaway Cove is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Castaway Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4102 Castaway Cove does offer parking.
Does 4102 Castaway Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Castaway Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Castaway Cove have a pool?
Yes, 4102 Castaway Cove has a pool.
Does 4102 Castaway Cove have accessible units?
No, 4102 Castaway Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Castaway Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Castaway Cove has units with dishwashers.
