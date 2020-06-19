All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

401 Thunderbird Court

401 Thunderbird Court · No Longer Available
Location

401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom. Separate formal Dining Room with pass through from the kitchen. One the entry level is a 2nd bedroom and an office. New deck provides views of mature trees and the Fullerton Golf Course. Two car garage is attached. This gated community is highly desired and features multiple pools and tennis courts. Excellent location near shops and restaurants and St Jude Hospital. Located in the top Fullerton elementary school area, Beechwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Thunderbird Court have any available units?
401 Thunderbird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Thunderbird Court have?
Some of 401 Thunderbird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Thunderbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
401 Thunderbird Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Thunderbird Court pet-friendly?
No, 401 Thunderbird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 401 Thunderbird Court offer parking?
Yes, 401 Thunderbird Court does offer parking.
Does 401 Thunderbird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Thunderbird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Thunderbird Court have a pool?
Yes, 401 Thunderbird Court has a pool.
Does 401 Thunderbird Court have accessible units?
No, 401 Thunderbird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Thunderbird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Thunderbird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
