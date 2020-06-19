401 Thunderbird Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom. Separate formal Dining Room with pass through from the kitchen. One the entry level is a 2nd bedroom and an office. New deck provides views of mature trees and the Fullerton Golf Course. Two car garage is attached. This gated community is highly desired and features multiple pools and tennis courts. Excellent location near shops and restaurants and St Jude Hospital. Located in the top Fullerton elementary school area, Beechwood.