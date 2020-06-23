3128 E Palm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous, remodeled split level, townhome, with 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage and gated courtyard entry for privacy. It boasts new quartz counters, rich cabinetry, designer tile flooring, newer stone fireplace, granites in Master bath (which also has a huge walkin closet), new windows throughout, Huge private patio and so much more. Very light and bright. It sits in a quiet gated community, close to plenty of shopping, dining and freeway, with lush grounds, pool, spa and more. Submit for pet approval. Available now!