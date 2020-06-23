All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

3128 E Palm Drive

3128 East Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3128 East Palm Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous, remodeled split level, townhome, with 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage and gated courtyard entry for privacy. It boasts new quartz counters, rich cabinetry, designer tile flooring, newer stone fireplace, granites in Master bath (which also has a huge walkin closet), new windows throughout, Huge private patio and so much more. Very light and bright. It sits in a quiet gated community, close to plenty of shopping, dining and freeway, with lush grounds, pool, spa and more. Submit for pet approval. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 E Palm Drive have any available units?
3128 E Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 E Palm Drive have?
Some of 3128 E Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 E Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 E Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 E Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 E Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3128 E Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3128 E Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 3128 E Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 E Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 E Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3128 E Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 3128 E Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 E Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 E Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 E Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
