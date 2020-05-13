306 District Court

Amenities

This tri level town home is located steps from Downtown Fullerton in the Soco Walk District. It is modern and sophisticated and only steps away from restaurants and shops. There is laminate flooring on the second level where the living room is with a fireplace, balcony and kitchen/dining area and also one bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops and the entire condo has quadruple pane windows. The third floor has the master bedroom has a bath attached as well as another bedroom and the entire unit has just been painted and had new carpet installed. This is a commuter's dream and very convenient access to public transportation including Amtrak, Metrolink and also easy access to the #91 and only minutes away from Cal State Fullerton. The condo has an attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Rent includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer. Great for the executive style living and downtown Fullerton life!