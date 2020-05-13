All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

306 District Court

306 District Ct · No Longer Available
Location

306 District Ct, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This tri level town home is located steps from Downtown Fullerton in the Soco Walk District. It is modern and sophisticated and only steps away from restaurants and shops. There is laminate flooring on the second level where the living room is with a fireplace, balcony and kitchen/dining area and also one bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen has granite counter tops and the entire condo has quadruple pane windows. The third floor has the master bedroom has a bath attached as well as another bedroom and the entire unit has just been painted and had new carpet installed. This is a commuter's dream and very convenient access to public transportation including Amtrak, Metrolink and also easy access to the #91 and only minutes away from Cal State Fullerton. The condo has an attached 2 car garage with direct access into the house. Rent includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer. Great for the executive style living and downtown Fullerton life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 District Court have any available units?
306 District Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 District Court have?
Some of 306 District Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 District Court currently offering any rent specials?
306 District Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 District Court pet-friendly?
No, 306 District Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 306 District Court offer parking?
Yes, 306 District Court offers parking.
Does 306 District Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 District Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 District Court have a pool?
No, 306 District Court does not have a pool.
Does 306 District Court have accessible units?
No, 306 District Court does not have accessible units.
Does 306 District Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 District Court does not have units with dishwashers.
