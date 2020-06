Amenities

3005 MADISON AVE Available 07/31/20 FULLERTON TOWNHOUSE NEAR CSUF AVAILABLE LATE JULY***TAKING APPLICATIONS*** - BE THE FIRST TO APPLY FOR THIS SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE ON A TREE LINED STREET. NEAR CSUF, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. THE UNIT HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPETING INSTALLED THROUGHOUT. DOWNSTAIRS OFFERS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, DINING AREA, AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. A SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS OUT TO A PRIVATE PATIO AND THERE IS DIRECT ACCESS TO THE SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL CARPORT. ALL THREE BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS A PRIVATE BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET. THE OTHER BEDROOMS SHARE THE HALL BATH. FORCED AIR HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE A POOL, SPA, BASKETBALL COURT AND PLAYGROUND. THE UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT, ONCE YOUR APPLICATION IS APPROVED. COVID PROTOCOL FOR SHOWING. APPLY ONLINE AT "RentWithSkyline.com"



