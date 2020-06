Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking garage

Hawks Pointe Security Guarded gate Community in the excellent area; Park like community, Nice Trail - Cities View and Ocean view on the top of the Trail. Very quiet Cul-De-Sac, close by shopping centers, Fitness and two golf courses. The Premises shall be at ready for move-in conditions with New Laminate-wood Floor and New painting.