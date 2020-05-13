2952 Haddonfield Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Move In Ready! 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Check out this great 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TQ22GxMfq4W



YouTube Video tour: https://youtu.be/qO6MFIsLzJU



Location, location! This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo plus bonus/storage room is conveniently located near Cal State Fullerton, shopping and freeway access. Split level condo with vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout. Spacious master bedroom with back balcony access, private master bath, and 2 closets! Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer and additional storage/bonus room access. Community offers pool and spa. Sorry NO pets!



Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at www.RPMcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



