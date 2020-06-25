2938 Blackpine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

This Parkhurst home is beautiful! Upgraded w/ designer paint, crown molding & 6 inch baseboards throughout, granite counters in kitchen & baths, travertine floors in baths, many built-in cabinets. Huge Great-Room w/ the kitchen/family room open & together. A generous master suite w/ a balcony overlooking a green belt, organized walk-in closet, large soaking tub. 1st floor bed/bath suite, upstairs loft (builders optional 5th bed) home office built-ins, end of a cul-de-sac, next to a green belt.... Located in the unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community. A park like setting with wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped walkways access three community pools, two spas and a club house available to reserve for your parties. There are also tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, two playgrounds and extensive walking trails provide for play and exercise. May 1 available for move in. Qualifications are income of 3 times the rent with good credit.