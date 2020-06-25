All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

2938 Blackpine Court

2938 Blackpine Court · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Blackpine Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This Parkhurst home is beautiful! Upgraded w/ designer paint, crown molding & 6 inch baseboards throughout, granite counters in kitchen & baths, travertine floors in baths, many built-in cabinets. Huge Great-Room w/ the kitchen/family room open & together. A generous master suite w/ a balcony overlooking a green belt, organized walk-in closet, large soaking tub. 1st floor bed/bath suite, upstairs loft (builders optional 5th bed) home office built-ins, end of a cul-de-sac, next to a green belt.... Located in the unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community. A park like setting with wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped walkways access three community pools, two spas and a club house available to reserve for your parties. There are also tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, two playgrounds and extensive walking trails provide for play and exercise. May 1 available for move in. Qualifications are income of 3 times the rent with good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Blackpine Court have any available units?
2938 Blackpine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Blackpine Court have?
Some of 2938 Blackpine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Blackpine Court currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Blackpine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Blackpine Court pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Blackpine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2938 Blackpine Court offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Blackpine Court offers parking.
Does 2938 Blackpine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Blackpine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Blackpine Court have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Blackpine Court has a pool.
Does 2938 Blackpine Court have accessible units?
No, 2938 Blackpine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Blackpine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 Blackpine Court has units with dishwashers.
