Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2917 Barrington Ct Available 05/15/19 **COMING SOON**Conveniently located Condo near Cal State Fullerton - SHOWINGS will begin 2nd week of May.



This end unit condo is conveniently located close to Cal State Fullerton, the 57 freeway, and walking distance from Target. Offering 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage with additional storage and washer/dryer. Laminate wood flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout. Master with attached private bath and access to patio. Large bright open living area with fireplace and access to front patio. All bedrooms and dining area upgraded with ceiling fans. Tranquil paths and community pool and spa add to the ambiance of this great complex.



Sorry NO pets!



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com



SHOWINGS will begin 2nd week of May.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4864830)