All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2917 Barrington Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2917 Barrington Ct
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2917 Barrington Ct

2917 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2917 Barrington Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2917 Barrington Ct Available 05/15/19 **COMING SOON**Conveniently located Condo near Cal State Fullerton - SHOWINGS will begin 2nd week of May.

This end unit condo is conveniently located close to Cal State Fullerton, the 57 freeway, and walking distance from Target. Offering 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage with additional storage and washer/dryer. Laminate wood flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout. Master with attached private bath and access to patio. Large bright open living area with fireplace and access to front patio. All bedrooms and dining area upgraded with ceiling fans. Tranquil paths and community pool and spa add to the ambiance of this great complex.

Sorry NO pets!

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For more information contact: Bette@rpmcoast.com

SHOWINGS will begin 2nd week of May.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Barrington Ct have any available units?
2917 Barrington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Barrington Ct have?
Some of 2917 Barrington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Barrington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Barrington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Barrington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Barrington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2917 Barrington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Barrington Ct offers parking.
Does 2917 Barrington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 Barrington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Barrington Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2917 Barrington Ct has a pool.
Does 2917 Barrington Ct have accessible units?
No, 2917 Barrington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Barrington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Barrington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College