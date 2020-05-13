All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2900 Madison Avenue #B38

2900 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
Excellent One Bedroom Condo at Cal State Fullerton - This very nice one bedroom, one bathroom loft style condo has it all... It's quiet, private, spacious and open with a great room floor plan. Open living room with gas fireplace opens to the kitchen and large walk in pantry with an enclosed wet bar. Vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, custom built in walk-in closet, neutral wood laminate flooring throughout makes this condo a nice home. Central A/C and heating with an enclosed patio for total privacy. Two covered carport spaces combined with a million-dollar community renovation includes park-like grounds, fountains, pool, sun-deck, spa, sauna, clubhouse, billiards, and room for private parties and entertaining. Laundry room is right around the corner from the unit. Gated community includes utilities such as gas, water, and trash. Walking distance to Cal State Fullerton, Marshall B Ketchum University, and Hope International University. Available now!

(RLNE4693822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have any available units?
2900 Madison Avenue #B38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have?
Some of 2900 Madison Avenue #B38's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Madison Avenue #B38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 offers parking.
Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 has a pool.
Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have accessible units?
No, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Madison Avenue #B38 does not have units with dishwashers.
