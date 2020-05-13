2900 Madison Avenue #B38

Amenities

Excellent One Bedroom Condo at Cal State Fullerton - This very nice one bedroom, one bathroom loft style condo has it all... It's quiet, private, spacious and open with a great room floor plan. Open living room with gas fireplace opens to the kitchen and large walk in pantry with an enclosed wet bar. Vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, custom built in walk-in closet, neutral wood laminate flooring throughout makes this condo a nice home. Central A/C and heating with an enclosed patio for total privacy. Two covered carport spaces combined with a million-dollar community renovation includes park-like grounds, fountains, pool, sun-deck, spa, sauna, clubhouse, billiards, and room for private parties and entertaining. Laundry room is right around the corner from the unit. Gated community includes utilities such as gas, water, and trash. Walking distance to Cal State Fullerton, Marshall B Ketchum University, and Hope International University. Available now!



(RLNE4693822)