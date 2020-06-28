All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2806 Amherst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2806 Amherst
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

2806 Amherst

2806 Amherst Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2806 Amherst Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2806 Amherst Available 09/19/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Fullerton - The friendly residential neighborhood is conveniently located close to Cal State University, Fullerton and Craig Regional Park. It is also located relatively close to the Brea Mall as well as the Imperial East Shopping Center, Placentia Town Center, and Crossroads Shopping Center.

There are lots of schools conveniently located next to the property such as: Sierra Vista Elementary School, Brookhaven Elementary School, Morse Elementry School, and El Dorado High School.

The house is provided with A/C as well as a two car garage, fireplace and a spacious backyard that is a great for gatherings.

You may apply online at www.APMlease.com

Please Contact On - Shaddi Bishara for any questions or viewings
1-833-276-7368

(RLNE4234044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Amherst have any available units?
2806 Amherst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2806 Amherst currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Amherst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Amherst pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Amherst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2806 Amherst offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Amherst offers parking.
Does 2806 Amherst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Amherst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Amherst have a pool?
No, 2806 Amherst does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Amherst have accessible units?
No, 2806 Amherst does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Amherst have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Amherst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Amherst have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2806 Amherst has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College