2533 W Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PARTIALLY FURNISHED. REMODELED. ALL SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOMS W/ DOUBLE SLIDING MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BRICK WALKWAY TO CUSTOM FRONT DOOR ENTRY. VERY HIGH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORING, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW WINDOW BLINDS AND SCREENS ALL THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW INTERIOR PAINT. SEPARATE SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LOTS OF CABINETS, STOVE EXHAUST FAN, STOVE, PORTABLE MICROWAVE, KITCHEN DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, DINING TABLE W/7 CHAIRS. FAMILY ROOM HAS ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING WITH BRICK GAS FIREPLACE W/ MANTEL AND DOUBLE SLIDING GLASS DOOR EXIT TO LARGE BACKYARD. BOTH HALLWAY BATHROOMS HAVE BATHTUBS, PEDESTAL SINKS AND NEW COMMODE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD HAS SEPARATE COVERED PATIO AREA WITH BRICK BARBEQUE PARTIALLY FURNISHED WITH PATIO SET: PATIO TABLE W/6 PATIO CHAIRS. AUTO 2 CAR GARAGE. LAUNDRY AREA WITH WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED(NO WARRANTIES). TROY HIGH SCHOOL(ASSIGNED SCHOOL) OR AT CALSTATE FULLERTON. FACES SOUTHEAST (SE).