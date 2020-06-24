Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2520 SANTA YSABEL FULLERTON 92831 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home offers 1250 square feet of living space in a prime location. The home has been recently remodeled throughout. As you enter you will notice the large open living area, beautiful cozy fire place, and remodeled kitchen. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. The backyard features a sparkling pool, great for a summer day! This home is centrally located and walking distance to Cal State Fullerton while still being in a quiet neighborhood.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fullerton Joint Union High School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $40 monthly

PET POLICY: Pets Allowed



