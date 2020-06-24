All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2520 Santa Ysabel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2520 Santa Ysabel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2520 Santa Ysabel

2520 E Santa Ysabel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2520 E Santa Ysabel Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2520 SANTA YSABEL FULLERTON 92831 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home offers 1250 square feet of living space in a prime location. The home has been recently remodeled throughout. As you enter you will notice the large open living area, beautiful cozy fire place, and remodeled kitchen. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. The backyard features a sparkling pool, great for a summer day! This home is centrally located and walking distance to Cal State Fullerton while still being in a quiet neighborhood.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Fullerton Joint Union High School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $40 monthly
PET POLICY: Pets Allowed

(RLNE4699481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Santa Ysabel have any available units?
2520 Santa Ysabel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Santa Ysabel have?
Some of 2520 Santa Ysabel's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Santa Ysabel currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Santa Ysabel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Santa Ysabel pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Santa Ysabel is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Santa Ysabel offer parking?
No, 2520 Santa Ysabel does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Santa Ysabel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Santa Ysabel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Santa Ysabel have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Santa Ysabel has a pool.
Does 2520 Santa Ysabel have accessible units?
No, 2520 Santa Ysabel does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Santa Ysabel have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Santa Ysabel does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College