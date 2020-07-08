2514 Santa Clara Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Awesome 4 Bedroom Fullerton Home - Awesome 4 bedroom home in great neighborhood by Chapman Park. Bright and airy open concept space with vaulted ceilings and tile floors featuring great room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, white cabinets and granite countertops. Living room in the back of the house with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and French doors to backyard. Backyard has nice grass area and large deck for entertaining. Home features 2 car detached garage, washer/dryer in closet off of kitchen and new HVAC system. Small to medium sized dogs ok, but no cats.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440657?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5765668)