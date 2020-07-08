All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2514 Santa Clara Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2514 Santa Clara Ave.

2514 Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Santa Clara Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome 4 Bedroom Fullerton Home - Awesome 4 bedroom home in great neighborhood by Chapman Park. Bright and airy open concept space with vaulted ceilings and tile floors featuring great room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, white cabinets and granite countertops. Living room in the back of the house with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and French doors to backyard. Backyard has nice grass area and large deck for entertaining. Home features 2 car detached garage, washer/dryer in closet off of kitchen and new HVAC system. Small to medium sized dogs ok, but no cats.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440657?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have any available units?
2514 Santa Clara Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have?
Some of 2514 Santa Clara Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Santa Clara Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Santa Clara Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Santa Clara Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. offers parking.
Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have a pool?
No, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Santa Clara Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Santa Clara Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

