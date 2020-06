Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Please call or text 626-679-3636 for showing.

This beautiful home is located in THREEWOODS Gated Coummunity with 4 bedroom 3 bath. New Painting, new carpet. Large living room, family room, gourmet kitchen with dinning area. Large master bedroom, load s of closet space. Great location near downtown Fullerton shopping and restaurants. Great schools, CSU Fullerton, Los Coyotes Golf Course. Brea Mall and easy freeway access.