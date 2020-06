Amenities

Luxury oceanfront lease at the highly coveted front row at Sea Colony Enjoy watching the glistening waves of the Pacific Ocean and spectacular sunsets. Step onto the patio or terrace and take advantage of the remarkable, unobstructed ocean, beach and mountain views views every room. Fabulous bright and spacious 1 bedroom plus upper Loft with 1.5 bath at prestigious Sea Colony 24 hour guard gated community at the beach in Santa Monica.