Fullerton, CA
2356 W Roberta Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

2356 W Roberta Avenue

2356 West Roberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2356 West Roberta Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

2 Bed/1Bath/1-Car Garage plus parking directly outside unit. No common walls in living space/flanked by private garages on either side (1 per unit) plus no one above or below unit/ground level, single story. Laminate flooring, new bathtub/toilet, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups inside unit for private use, dual-paned windows, larger living room, dining room off of kitchen is great for entertaining. Six units total in complex near end of cul-de-sac. Located in Fullerton off of the 5 & 91 freeways and near Cal State Fullerton, Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, and shopping. Call Linda at 949-981-6099 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have any available units?
2356 W Roberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have?
Some of 2356 W Roberta Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 W Roberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2356 W Roberta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 W Roberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2356 W Roberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2356 W Roberta Avenue offers parking.
Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 W Roberta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2356 W Roberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2356 W Roberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 W Roberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 W Roberta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
