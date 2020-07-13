2356 W Roberta Avenue

Amenities

2 Bed/1Bath/1-Car Garage plus parking directly outside unit. No common walls in living space/flanked by private garages on either side (1 per unit) plus no one above or below unit/ground level, single story. Laminate flooring, new bathtub/toilet, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups inside unit for private use, dual-paned windows, larger living room, dining room off of kitchen is great for entertaining. Six units total in complex near end of cul-de-sac. Located in Fullerton off of the 5 & 91 freeways and near Cal State Fullerton, Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, and shopping. Call Linda at 949-981-6099 for showings.