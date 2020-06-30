2322 Conejo Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Bright and open floor plan; in Amberwood Town-home Community. Move in ready. Unique tri-level floor plan with extra loft area in Master Bedroom at top floor. Smooth surface flooring throughout home; Laminate in living areas and bedrooms. Tile in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Laundry inside of garage. Central heating and air conditioning. Well-kept complex community association with pool, spa and clubhouse. Top School District with Sunny Hills High School. Walking distance to Amerige Heights Shopping Community. HOA dues includes water and trash.