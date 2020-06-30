2322 Conejo Lane

Amenities
Bright and open floor plan; in Amberwood Town-home Community. Move in ready. Unique tri-level floor plan with extra loft area in Master Bedroom at top floor. Smooth surface flooring throughout home; Laminate in living areas and bedrooms. Tile in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Laundry inside of garage. Central heating and air conditioning. Well-kept complex community association with pool, spa and clubhouse. Top School District with Sunny Hills High School. Walking distance to Amerige Heights Shopping Community. HOA dues includes water and trash.