2322 Conejo Lane
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

2322 Conejo Lane

2322 West Conejo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2322 West Conejo Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright and open floor plan; in Amberwood Town-home Community. Move in ready. Unique tri-level floor plan with extra loft area in Master Bedroom at top floor. Smooth surface flooring throughout home; Laminate in living areas and bedrooms. Tile in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Laundry inside of garage. Central heating and air conditioning. Well-kept complex community association with pool, spa and clubhouse. Top School District with Sunny Hills High School. Walking distance to Amerige Heights Shopping Community. HOA dues includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Conejo Lane have any available units?
2322 Conejo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Conejo Lane have?
Some of 2322 Conejo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Conejo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Conejo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Conejo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Conejo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2322 Conejo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Conejo Lane offers parking.
Does 2322 Conejo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Conejo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Conejo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Conejo Lane has a pool.
Does 2322 Conejo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2322 Conejo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Conejo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Conejo Lane has units with dishwashers.

