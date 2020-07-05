All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2308 Leggett Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2308 Leggett Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

2308 Leggett Lane

2308 Leggett Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2308 Leggett Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, pride of ownership home with great curb appeal. Features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car attached garage, long driveway, professional landscaping. One downstairs bedroom/tea room.Soaring high ceiling in the spacious and bright living room and dining room with plenty of natural light. Beautiful engineered wood floor throughout living room and dining room. Family room with a cozy fireplace, engineered wood floor and custom window blinds. Kitchen with newly stained cabinets, kitchen island with built-in wine rack, granite counter top with tiled back splash, large green window, recessed lightning, stainless steel gas range, range hood, dishwasher, double sink and faucet. Eating area next to kitchen with a French door to the back yard. Master bedroom with large closets and cathedral ceiling. Master bathroom with separate soak tub and walk-in shower, and dual his and hers sink. Hall way bath is completely remodeled with marble shower, glass shower enclosure, dual sinks, granite counter top & recessed lighting. Crown molding throughout the property. Rain gutters all around roof. Backyard with covered patio, planter and grassy area. Professional landscaping - front stamped walkway with steps, a few bonsai trees & block wall fence. Great location close to schools, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Leggett Lane have any available units?
2308 Leggett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Leggett Lane have?
Some of 2308 Leggett Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Leggett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Leggett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Leggett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Leggett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2308 Leggett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Leggett Lane offers parking.
Does 2308 Leggett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Leggett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Leggett Lane have a pool?
No, 2308 Leggett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Leggett Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Leggett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Leggett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Leggett Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College