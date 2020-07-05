2308 Leggett Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, pride of ownership home with great curb appeal. Features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car attached garage, long driveway, professional landscaping. One downstairs bedroom/tea room.Soaring high ceiling in the spacious and bright living room and dining room with plenty of natural light. Beautiful engineered wood floor throughout living room and dining room. Family room with a cozy fireplace, engineered wood floor and custom window blinds. Kitchen with newly stained cabinets, kitchen island with built-in wine rack, granite counter top with tiled back splash, large green window, recessed lightning, stainless steel gas range, range hood, dishwasher, double sink and faucet. Eating area next to kitchen with a French door to the back yard. Master bedroom with large closets and cathedral ceiling. Master bathroom with separate soak tub and walk-in shower, and dual his and hers sink. Hall way bath is completely remodeled with marble shower, glass shower enclosure, dual sinks, granite counter top & recessed lighting. Crown molding throughout the property. Rain gutters all around roof. Backyard with covered patio, planter and grassy area. Professional landscaping - front stamped walkway with steps, a few bonsai trees & block wall fence. Great location close to schools, shopping, and dining.