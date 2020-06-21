All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

230 N. Yale Ave

230 North Yale Avenue · (714) 461-3006
Location

230 North Yale Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 N. Yale Ave · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Bedroom Fullerton Back House - Charming 2 bedroom back house in great Fullerton neighborhood. Open concept living room and dining room with laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings create bright and airy space. French doors lead to nice deck overlooking the beautiful landscaping of the front house. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large closet with built in shelving and an attached bathroom. Second bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and a good sized closet with built in shelving. Home features a hall closet, hall storage space, 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer and more storage space. Water and trash are included. This is a non-smoking home. No pets, please.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.

Click https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/230-n-yale-ave?p=TenantTurner to schedule a showing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment. To access back house walk down the path through the purple gate and follow the signs to the back home and the 230 sign outside.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-461-3006
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 N. Yale Ave have any available units?
230 N. Yale Ave has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 N. Yale Ave have?
Some of 230 N. Yale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 N. Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 N. Yale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 N. Yale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 230 N. Yale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 230 N. Yale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 230 N. Yale Ave does offer parking.
Does 230 N. Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 N. Yale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 N. Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 230 N. Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 N. Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 N. Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 N. Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 N. Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
