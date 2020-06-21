Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom Fullerton Back House - Charming 2 bedroom back house in great Fullerton neighborhood. Open concept living room and dining room with laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings create bright and airy space. French doors lead to nice deck overlooking the beautiful landscaping of the front house. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large closet with built in shelving and an attached bathroom. Second bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and a good sized closet with built in shelving. Home features a hall closet, hall storage space, 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer and more storage space. Water and trash are included. This is a non-smoking home. No pets, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent.



Click https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/230-n-yale-ave?p=TenantTurner to schedule a showing. You will have to answer a few pre-qualifying questions and you'll need to upload a picture of your photo ID. Once completed you can pick a time to come view the property on your own. Instructions on how to access the lockbox will be sent once you've scheduled an appointment. To access back house walk down the path through the purple gate and follow the signs to the back home and the 230 sign outside.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



No Pets Allowed



