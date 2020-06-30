All apartments in Fullerton
2272 Clark Drive

2272 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Clark Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single Story Floor and open plan Condominium in Amerige Heights. Maple Cabinets and Granite Kitchen Counter Top. Stainless Appliances, The Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet and Private Bath, wooden Flooring, 3rd Bedroom with Double French Doors and Custom Built-in Entertainment Center. Patio off the Guest room, inside Laundry Room with Sink Top. Glossary Elevator Between Garage and Living Room. 2 Car Tandem Garage with Direct Access. Community Amenities include Pool, Spa, Fitness c Center and Clubhouse. Award Winning Schools, Robert C.Fisler Elementary, Parks Junior and Sunny Hills High School. Nearby great shopping centers, Schools, Parks and Restaurants and Many More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Clark Drive have any available units?
2272 Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2272 Clark Drive have?
Some of 2272 Clark Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2272 Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2272 Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2272 Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2272 Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 2272 Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2272 Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Clark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2272 Clark Drive has a pool.
Does 2272 Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2272 Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2272 Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

