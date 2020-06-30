2272 Clark Drive

Amenities
Single Story Floor and open plan Condominium in Amerige Heights. Maple Cabinets and Granite Kitchen Counter Top. Stainless Appliances, The Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet and Private Bath, wooden Flooring, 3rd Bedroom with Double French Doors and Custom Built-in Entertainment Center. Patio off the Guest room, inside Laundry Room with Sink Top. Glossary Elevator Between Garage and Living Room. 2 Car Tandem Garage with Direct Access. Community Amenities include Pool, Spa, Fitness c Center and Clubhouse. Award Winning Schools, Robert C.Fisler Elementary, Parks Junior and Sunny Hills High School. Nearby great shopping centers, Schools, Parks and Restaurants and Many More!!