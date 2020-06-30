2272 Clark Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Single Story Floor and open plan Condominium in Amerige Heights. Maple Cabinets and Granite Kitchen Counter Top. Stainless Appliances, The Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet and Private Bath, wooden Flooring, 3rd Bedroom with Double French Doors and Custom Built-in Entertainment Center. Patio off the Guest room, inside Laundry Room with Sink Top. Glossary Elevator Between Garage and Living Room. 2 Car Tandem Garage with Direct Access. Community Amenities include Pool, Spa, Fitness c Center and Clubhouse. Award Winning Schools, Robert C.Fisler Elementary, Parks Junior and Sunny Hills High School. Nearby great shopping centers, Schools, Parks and Restaurants and Many More!!