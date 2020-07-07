2254 Via Ingreso

Amenities

4 Bedroom Plus Office Home Near Parks Jr. High - Lovely 4 bedroom plus office home in desirable Fullerton neighborhood. Spacious home features courtyard entrance, living room/dining room area with gas fireplace, family room with french doors to backyard, kitchen with eating area, 4 bedrooms and bonus room that would be perfect for a 5th bedroom/office/den/playroom. House features AC/heat, solar panels (electric bill is about $20/mo), electric car charger in the garage and 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer and additional parking in large driveway. Walking distance to Parks Jr High.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1152969?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. The lockbox is in the courtyard on the water pipe to the left of the front door.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



