All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2254 Via Ingreso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2254 Via Ingreso
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

2254 Via Ingreso

2254 Via Ingreso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2254 Via Ingreso, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Plus Office Home Near Parks Jr. High - Lovely 4 bedroom plus office home in desirable Fullerton neighborhood. Spacious home features courtyard entrance, living room/dining room area with gas fireplace, family room with french doors to backyard, kitchen with eating area, 4 bedrooms and bonus room that would be perfect for a 5th bedroom/office/den/playroom. House features AC/heat, solar panels (electric bill is about $20/mo), electric car charger in the garage and 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer and additional parking in large driveway. Walking distance to Parks Jr High.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1152969?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. The lockbox is in the courtyard on the water pipe to the left of the front door.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5396146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Via Ingreso have any available units?
2254 Via Ingreso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Via Ingreso have?
Some of 2254 Via Ingreso's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Via Ingreso currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Via Ingreso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Via Ingreso pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 Via Ingreso is pet friendly.
Does 2254 Via Ingreso offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Via Ingreso offers parking.
Does 2254 Via Ingreso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 Via Ingreso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Via Ingreso have a pool?
No, 2254 Via Ingreso does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Via Ingreso have accessible units?
No, 2254 Via Ingreso does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Via Ingreso have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 Via Ingreso does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College