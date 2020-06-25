All apartments in Fullerton
Location

2174 Palmetto Ter, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in the prestigious Pinehurst Community this beautifully remodeled home offers one of the best views in Fullerton! Situated at the eastern end of the Coyote Hills, the exquisite golf course view is a site to behold. As you enter the house you will be immediately impressed with the dramatic high ceilings and an abundance of natural light from the two-story windows. As you gaze toward the living and dining rooms you will appreciate the open feeling and beautiful hardwood floors. Next prepare to be impressed by the exquisitely remodeled kitchen featuring maple shaker cabinets, tasteful quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Surrounding the kitchen, you will appreciate the large nook and inviting family room and beautiful fireplace. The best is yet to come, step outside and behold the professionally designed yard, covered patio and view of the golf course. In addition to one downstairs bedroom and bath, upstairs you will find three more bedrooms and two baths, including a master suite, located to take full advantage of the golf course view, plus a master bath featuring a walk-in shower a separate tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Pinehurst is a gated community offering a pool & spa. Enjoy the peace and privacy of country club living, near Panorama Park, walking trails, the train station, great schools and colleges, dining & entertainment and the 57 & 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 Palmetto have any available units?
2174 Palmetto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2174 Palmetto have?
Some of 2174 Palmetto's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 Palmetto currently offering any rent specials?
2174 Palmetto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 Palmetto pet-friendly?
No, 2174 Palmetto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2174 Palmetto offer parking?
Yes, 2174 Palmetto offers parking.
Does 2174 Palmetto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 Palmetto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 Palmetto have a pool?
Yes, 2174 Palmetto has a pool.
Does 2174 Palmetto have accessible units?
No, 2174 Palmetto does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 Palmetto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 Palmetto has units with dishwashers.
