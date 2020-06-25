2174 Palmetto

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Pinehurst Community this beautifully remodeled home offers one of the best views in Fullerton! Situated at the eastern end of the Coyote Hills, the exquisite golf course view is a site to behold. As you enter the house you will be immediately impressed with the dramatic high ceilings and an abundance of natural light from the two-story windows. As you gaze toward the living and dining rooms you will appreciate the open feeling and beautiful hardwood floors. Next prepare to be impressed by the exquisitely remodeled kitchen featuring maple shaker cabinets, tasteful quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. Surrounding the kitchen, you will appreciate the large nook and inviting family room and beautiful fireplace. The best is yet to come, step outside and behold the professionally designed yard, covered patio and view of the golf course. In addition to one downstairs bedroom and bath, upstairs you will find three more bedrooms and two baths, including a master suite, located to take full advantage of the golf course view, plus a master bath featuring a walk-in shower a separate tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Pinehurst is a gated community offering a pool & spa. Enjoy the peace and privacy of country club living, near Panorama Park, walking trails, the train station, great schools and colleges, dining & entertainment and the 57 & 91 freeways.