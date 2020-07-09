2164 Silva Drive

Amenities

A beautifully upgraded 2 bed, 2.5 bath plus den townhouse in conveniently located Amerige Heights is for rent or sale. Its top-notch upgrades include real hardwood floors, decorative tile, high-quality carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and floor matching wood shutters. As you walk in, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace greets you with stairs to downstairs 2 car garage with huge storage area, and upstairs kitchen, dining room and a half bathroom. One more stairs will lead to den, master bedroom suite and second bedroom with its own full bathroom, and laundry room. Amerige Heights is a premier community in Fullerton with award-winning schools (Fisler Elementary/Middle and Sunny Hills High), Albertsons and Target anchored retail shopping center, parks and trails, tennis courts, community center, Montessori school, and other conveniences and entertainment venues, all within walking distance! Association amenities include sparkling pool and spa, club house and tennis courts. HOA includes DSL as well. If you are looking for a newer community in Fullerton with excellent schools and modern conveniences, look no further than Amerige Heights. Welcome Home!