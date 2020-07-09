All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
2164 Silva Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

2164 Silva Drive

2164 Silva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Silva Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A beautifully upgraded 2 bed, 2.5 bath plus den townhouse in conveniently located Amerige Heights is for rent or sale. Its top-notch upgrades include real hardwood floors, decorative tile, high-quality carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and floor matching wood shutters. As you walk in, living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace greets you with stairs to downstairs 2 car garage with huge storage area, and upstairs kitchen, dining room and a half bathroom. One more stairs will lead to den, master bedroom suite and second bedroom with its own full bathroom, and laundry room. Amerige Heights is a premier community in Fullerton with award-winning schools (Fisler Elementary/Middle and Sunny Hills High), Albertsons and Target anchored retail shopping center, parks and trails, tennis courts, community center, Montessori school, and other conveniences and entertainment venues, all within walking distance! Association amenities include sparkling pool and spa, club house and tennis courts. HOA includes DSL as well. If you are looking for a newer community in Fullerton with excellent schools and modern conveniences, look no further than Amerige Heights. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 Silva Drive have any available units?
2164 Silva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 Silva Drive have?
Some of 2164 Silva Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Silva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Silva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Silva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2164 Silva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2164 Silva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2164 Silva Drive offers parking.
Does 2164 Silva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 Silva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Silva Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2164 Silva Drive has a pool.
Does 2164 Silva Drive have accessible units?
No, 2164 Silva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Silva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 Silva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

