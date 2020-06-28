All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2134 Silva Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2134 Silva Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

2134 Silva Drive

2134 Silva Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2134 Silva Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
internet access
tennis court
Stunning home located in the famous Amerige Heights of Fullerton California. Absolutely plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths showcased under a cathedral vaulted ceiling. Equipped with premium upgrades including hardwood and custom tile flooring, fresh new paint, wooden shutters, and spacious patio. Kitchen features a center island and granite counter tops. Living room contains a beautiful fireplace perfect for winter time. Master bedroom gives off the luxurious feel with wide open floors and walk-in closet. Housing association is full of gorgeous parks and playgrounds perfect for the evening stroll or children's playtime. Practice your swing on the newly built tennis courts, available for all residents. Home comes with free high speed internet access. Just a few minutes walk away from Amerige Heights Town Center, home to stores like Target, Barnes & Noble, Starbucks, Gold's Gym, and restaurants ranging from Hawaiian to Italian cuisine. Also walking distance to award winning schools, Robert Fisler Elementary and Sunny Hills High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Silva Drive have any available units?
2134 Silva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Silva Drive have?
Some of 2134 Silva Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Silva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Silva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Silva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Silva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2134 Silva Drive offer parking?
No, 2134 Silva Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Silva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Silva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Silva Drive have a pool?
No, 2134 Silva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Silva Drive have accessible units?
No, 2134 Silva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Silva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Silva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College