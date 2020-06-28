2134 Silva Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground internet access tennis court

Stunning home located in the famous Amerige Heights of Fullerton California. Absolutely plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths showcased under a cathedral vaulted ceiling. Equipped with premium upgrades including hardwood and custom tile flooring, fresh new paint, wooden shutters, and spacious patio. Kitchen features a center island and granite counter tops. Living room contains a beautiful fireplace perfect for winter time. Master bedroom gives off the luxurious feel with wide open floors and walk-in closet. Housing association is full of gorgeous parks and playgrounds perfect for the evening stroll or children's playtime. Practice your swing on the newly built tennis courts, available for all residents. Home comes with free high speed internet access. Just a few minutes walk away from Amerige Heights Town Center, home to stores like Target, Barnes & Noble, Starbucks, Gold's Gym, and restaurants ranging from Hawaiian to Italian cuisine. Also walking distance to award winning schools, Robert Fisler Elementary and Sunny Hills High School.