Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Beautiful SFR in Coyote Hills Estates. Located on Cul-De-Sac. Wonderfully maintained and ready to move in. Installed brand new SPC wood flooring throughout the house, and freshly new paint!! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with BBQ grill. There are 2 community swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 2 tennis court. This won't last long!