Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

2025 Oxford Avenue

Location

2025 Oxford Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Gated parking 2Car Garage plus 1 assigned space ...Nice Benefit. Only 10 units in complex have garages so remember that when comparing with other units. #rd parking space is marked behind the 2 car garage. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Spacious layout with big living room/dining room combination. Kitchen with window over the sink and glass display cabinet open to dining room.Amazing upgrades in Master bath..check out the photos! Double closet in Master and hallway closet next to master too...2nd BR with double closet too. Quite a lot of interior space..feels like it is 20% larger because no wasted hallways.. Bedrooms with baths in between for soundproofing. Windows for light and bright rooms. Balcony patio on the rear for sunning and plants. Front entry with security screen allows lots of cross ventilation. Freshly updated with designer paint and oversize ceramic tile next to berber carpet. Dining,Kitchen,entry and baths have tile for easy maintenance an. beauty. Breath of fresh air with smaller gated complex of 80 homes. Laundry room uses electronic debit payment. Laundry near the pool. Cabana near the pool is available using the pool key. Small complex but regular sized pool amenities. Painting, NEW CARPET and cleaning In Process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
2025 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 2025 Oxford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2025 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 2025 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Oxford Avenue has a pool.
Does 2025 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
