2025 Oxford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gated parking 2Car Garage plus 1 assigned space ...Nice Benefit. Only 10 units in complex have garages so remember that when comparing with other units. #rd parking space is marked behind the 2 car garage. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Spacious layout with big living room/dining room combination. Kitchen with window over the sink and glass display cabinet open to dining room.Amazing upgrades in Master bath..check out the photos! Double closet in Master and hallway closet next to master too...2nd BR with double closet too. Quite a lot of interior space..feels like it is 20% larger because no wasted hallways.. Bedrooms with baths in between for soundproofing. Windows for light and bright rooms. Balcony patio on the rear for sunning and plants. Front entry with security screen allows lots of cross ventilation. Freshly updated with designer paint and oversize ceramic tile next to berber carpet. Dining,Kitchen,entry and baths have tile for easy maintenance an. beauty. Breath of fresh air with smaller gated complex of 80 homes. Laundry room uses electronic debit payment. Laundry near the pool. Cabana near the pool is available using the pool key. Small complex but regular sized pool amenities. Painting, NEW CARPET and cleaning In Process.