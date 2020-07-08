All apartments in Fullerton
201 South Montague Avenue
201 South Montague Avenue

201 South Montague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Troy High School district! Recently updated with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Enter into the spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and all appliances included. This home also boasts a HUGE family room addition! Sliding door access to private backyard and covered patio area. 2 car garage! Washer and dryer included!

Submit on pets.

Please visit www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 South Montague Avenue have any available units?
201 South Montague Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 South Montague Avenue have?
Some of 201 South Montague Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 South Montague Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 South Montague Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 South Montague Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 South Montague Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 201 South Montague Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 South Montague Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 South Montague Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 South Montague Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 South Montague Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 South Montague Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 South Montague Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 South Montague Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 South Montague Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 South Montague Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

