201 South Montague Avenue

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Troy High School district! Recently updated with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Enter into the spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and all appliances included. This home also boasts a HUGE family room addition! Sliding door access to private backyard and covered patio area. 2 car garage! Washer and dryer included!



Submit on pets.



Please visit www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$500/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



