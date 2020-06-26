All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1851 Chantilly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1851 Chantilly Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

1851 Chantilly Lane

1851 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1851 Chantilly Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 baths home in the highly desirable Trails Community. Use loft as 4 bedroom. This home is located on a corner lot in quiet neighborhood with a beautiful yard and automatic sprinkler system (gardener provided). Open floor plan features cathedral ceilings, double door entry and downstairs Master bedroom with roman tub. Large loft upstairs with one three quarter bath. Family room with fireplace, and Formal Dining Room. Newer stove, newer blinds in Family room, Master bathroom. Newer water resistant laminated floor downstairs, stairs and upstairs, and newer tile floor in all bathrooms and hallway shower is new. HOA amenities include pool, spa and club house. Great location. Close to schools, park, dining and shopping.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
1851 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 1851 Chantilly Lane's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1851 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
No, 1851 Chantilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1851 Chantilly Lane has a pool.
Does 1851 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 1851 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Chantilly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College