1851 Chantilly Lane

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 baths home in the highly desirable Trails Community. Use loft as 4 bedroom. This home is located on a corner lot in quiet neighborhood with a beautiful yard and automatic sprinkler system (gardener provided). Open floor plan features cathedral ceilings, double door entry and downstairs Master bedroom with roman tub. Large loft upstairs with one three quarter bath. Family room with fireplace, and Formal Dining Room. Newer stove, newer blinds in Family room, Master bathroom. Newer water resistant laminated floor downstairs, stairs and upstairs, and newer tile floor in all bathrooms and hallway shower is new. HOA amenities include pool, spa and club house. Great location. Close to schools, park, dining and shopping.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com