1707 Lark Ellen Drive

Beautiful single level home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood with great schools. Updated kitchen with built in fridge, breakfast bar, corian counter tops, electric stove/oven, roll out pantry, and greenhouse window over the sink. Large master bedroom features an enormous walk in closet, dual vanities, and an en suite bathroom. Carpeted living room has plenty of natural light, mid century style fireplace, and built in entertainment center. Backyard has patio cover with relaxing porch swing, manicured lawn, charming landscape, and built in tool shed. Other features include 2 car garage, central AC and heat, large driveway, and vinyl windows. Address feeds Rolling Hills, Ladera Vista, and Fullerton Union High Schools. Minimum Requirements, House Rules, and Applications available in Supplement section. Minimum 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking. There is a $40 per applicant credit and criminal background verification fee. We will review all applications for free, and if your application is selected, the fee will then be charged to verify your application details. Contact Listing Agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946 for showings and questions.