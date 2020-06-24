All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1707 Lark Ellen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1707 Lark Ellen Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

1707 Lark Ellen Drive

1707 Lark Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1707 Lark Ellen Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful single level home in quiet Fullerton neighborhood with great schools. Updated kitchen with built in fridge, breakfast bar, corian counter tops, electric stove/oven, roll out pantry, and greenhouse window over the sink. Large master bedroom features an enormous walk in closet, dual vanities, and an en suite bathroom. Carpeted living room has plenty of natural light, mid century style fireplace, and built in entertainment center. Backyard has patio cover with relaxing porch swing, manicured lawn, charming landscape, and built in tool shed. Other features include 2 car garage, central AC and heat, large driveway, and vinyl windows. Address feeds Rolling Hills, Ladera Vista, and Fullerton Union High Schools. Minimum Requirements, House Rules, and Applications available in Supplement section. Minimum 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking. There is a $40 per applicant credit and criminal background verification fee. We will review all applications for free, and if your application is selected, the fee will then be charged to verify your application details. Contact Listing Agent Todd Foust 714 686 6946 for showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have any available units?
1707 Lark Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have?
Some of 1707 Lark Ellen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Lark Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Lark Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Lark Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Lark Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Lark Ellen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College