Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

1625 Riverside Drive

1625 Riverside Drive
Location

1625 Riverside Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Turnkey and beautifully single story home * Located on a tree-lined street, this features 4 bedroom 2baths * Everything is done - Laminate & tile flooring throughout, freshly paint, all dual pane windows, nice bathrooms with nice fixtures, Good size kitchen with many cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, newly solid surface counter tops and new lighting - kitchen is open to living/dining rooms * Living room with skylight and fireplace. Master bedroom has dressing area and shares a bathroom with bedroom 2.
Close to Acacia Elem School ,TROY HIGH SCHOOL, Cal state Fullerton, in addition easy access to the 57 & 91 Freeway, super-markets, restaurants, parks, shopping centers. **Don't miss this opportunity** Must see to appreciate!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1625 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1625 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
