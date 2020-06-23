1625 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Turnkey and beautifully single story home * Located on a tree-lined street, this features 4 bedroom 2baths * Everything is done - Laminate & tile flooring throughout, freshly paint, all dual pane windows, nice bathrooms with nice fixtures, Good size kitchen with many cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, newly solid surface counter tops and new lighting - kitchen is open to living/dining rooms * Living room with skylight and fireplace. Master bedroom has dressing area and shares a bathroom with bedroom 2.

Close to Acacia Elem School ,TROY HIGH SCHOOL, Cal state Fullerton, in addition easy access to the 57 & 91 Freeway, super-markets, restaurants, parks, shopping centers. **Don't miss this opportunity** Must see to appreciate!!!