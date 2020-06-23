All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:27 AM

1625 Mimosa Place

1625 Mimosa Place · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Mimosa Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom single story home in Fullerton. Newer energy efficient dual pane windows and 2 sliding glass doors to the patio, newer kitchen sink, bathroom sinks, toilets, shower doors, faucets and blinds throughout. Beautiful kitchen with newer tile floors, newer stove top. Separate laundry room is off the kitchen. Very nice partially fenced front yard with white picket fence. The backyard is spacious with a patio. lawn and trees. The home includes a burglar system (service not included). No smoking , no cats, small dog will be considered. Close the Brea Mall and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Mimosa Place have any available units?
1625 Mimosa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Mimosa Place have?
Some of 1625 Mimosa Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Mimosa Place currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Mimosa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Mimosa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Mimosa Place is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Mimosa Place offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Mimosa Place offers parking.
Does 1625 Mimosa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Mimosa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Mimosa Place have a pool?
No, 1625 Mimosa Place does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Mimosa Place have accessible units?
No, 1625 Mimosa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Mimosa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Mimosa Place has units with dishwashers.

