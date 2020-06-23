1625 Mimosa Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom single story home in Fullerton. Newer energy efficient dual pane windows and 2 sliding glass doors to the patio, newer kitchen sink, bathroom sinks, toilets, shower doors, faucets and blinds throughout. Beautiful kitchen with newer tile floors, newer stove top. Separate laundry room is off the kitchen. Very nice partially fenced front yard with white picket fence. The backyard is spacious with a patio. lawn and trees. The home includes a burglar system (service not included). No smoking , no cats, small dog will be considered. Close the Brea Mall and great schools.