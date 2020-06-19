1541 S Pomona Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Location! Very desirable Meredith Manor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with upgrades, featuring a little under 1200 sq ft. Both bedrooms are light, bright and spacious. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet along with an additional closet, plus an ensuite bathroom. Upgrades include new laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, crown molding, upgraded Counter tops in bathrooms and brand new Air Conditioning and ducting. The Living room has an inviting fireplace and there is plenty of natural sunlight. Entertain in the formal dining room and display your treasures in the Built in lighted glass door cabinets with glass shelving. Relax on the cozy balcony and enjoy the view of the greenery below. This home comes with 2 garage spaces and there is additional street parking available. Meredith Manor is a well maintained community and is freshly painted on the exterior with beautiful pools, convenient laundry facilities, and a security camera system throughout the premises. Walk to an abundance of restaurants and shopping in the heart of exhilarating downtown Fullerton. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the 91 freeway less than .5 miles away and the close by Fullerton Transportation center. Welcome Home!