Fullerton, CA
1541 S Pomona Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 S Pomona Avenue

1541 South Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1541 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Location! Very desirable Meredith Manor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with upgrades, featuring a little under 1200 sq ft. Both bedrooms are light, bright and spacious. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet along with an additional closet, plus an ensuite bathroom. Upgrades include new laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, crown molding, upgraded Counter tops in bathrooms and brand new Air Conditioning and ducting. The Living room has an inviting fireplace and there is plenty of natural sunlight. Entertain in the formal dining room and display your treasures in the Built in lighted glass door cabinets with glass shelving. Relax on the cozy balcony and enjoy the view of the greenery below. This home comes with 2 garage spaces and there is additional street parking available. Meredith Manor is a well maintained community and is freshly painted on the exterior with beautiful pools, convenient laundry facilities, and a security camera system throughout the premises. Walk to an abundance of restaurants and shopping in the heart of exhilarating downtown Fullerton. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the 91 freeway less than .5 miles away and the close by Fullerton Transportation center. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have any available units?
1541 S Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have?
Some of 1541 S Pomona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 S Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 S Pomona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 S Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1541 S Pomona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1541 S Pomona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 S Pomona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1541 S Pomona Avenue has a pool.
Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 S Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 S Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 S Pomona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
