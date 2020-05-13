1519 Awlsbury Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wow, Gorgeous Golf Course View & City Light View, Very Popular Westbluff Plan 4 Model, Situated Cul De Sac, New Central Air & Furnace, New Paint, Granite Counter Top in Kitchen, Double Paned Windows, Very Bright & Airy, Beautifully landscaped Backyard with View from Family room, Kitchen and Living Room, Association Provide Pool/Spa, Tennis Court, Walking Trails, RV Parking Area, Truly Move-in-Condition, No need to Preview, Separate Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Inside Access, Excellent Schools, Close to All....Nice Neighbors....