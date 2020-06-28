All apartments in Fullerton
143 S. Pritchard Ave.

143 South Pritchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

143 South Pritchard Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Bd 2.5Ba Townhome w/Bonus Room in Gated Community in Fullerton! - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ewycPSMkaNC

Check out this great Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3vGduuESGwI

Come see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a bonus room located in the quiet, gated community of Pacific Pritchard in Fullerton. The townhome has an open floor plan with the spacious living room connected to the kitchen and dining area. There is also a 1/2 bath on the lower level. All bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and walk in closet! The second bedroom and the bonus room have access to the large balcony! Other features include: upstairs laundry area, 2 car attached garage and private front patio. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry, NO PETS.

Contact Nick for showings- Showings2@rpmcoast.com or call/text 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com or Showings2@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5119613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have any available units?
143 S. Pritchard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have?
Some of 143 S. Pritchard Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 S. Pritchard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
143 S. Pritchard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 S. Pritchard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. offers parking.
Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have a pool?
No, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 143 S. Pritchard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 S. Pritchard Ave. has units with dishwashers.
