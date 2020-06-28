143 S. Pritchard Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2Bd 2.5Ba Townhome w/Bonus Room in Gated Community in Fullerton! - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ewycPSMkaNC



Check out this great Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/3vGduuESGwI



Come see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a bonus room located in the quiet, gated community of Pacific Pritchard in Fullerton. The townhome has an open floor plan with the spacious living room connected to the kitchen and dining area. There is also a 1/2 bath on the lower level. All bedrooms upstairs. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and walk in closet! The second bedroom and the bonus room have access to the large balcony! Other features include: upstairs laundry area, 2 car attached garage and private front patio. Located close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Sorry, NO PETS.



Contact Nick for showings- Showings2@rpmcoast.com or call/text 714-248-5207



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com or Showings2@rpmcoast.com



