1400 W Maxzim Ave

Newly remodeled and updated family home. - Property Id: 157655
Newly painted throughout interior with new lighting, updated bathrooms, completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in two bedrooms and large, newly carpeted & paint in enclosed patio room. Fireplaces in living room & patio, laundry room with washer/dryer included, central air conditioning, large backyard on a corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Lots of cabinet space in 1 car garage with 2nd refrigerator.
I will not accept emails, phone calls or inquiries (leads) of people interested in the property unless you answer the questionaire! I'm very busy and need to screen you before I will show the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157655p
No Pets Allowed
