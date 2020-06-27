All apartments in Fullerton
1400 W Maxzim Ave
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1400 W Maxzim Ave

1400 West Maxzim Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 West Maxzim Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled and updated family home. - Property Id: 157655

Newly painted throughout interior with new lighting, updated bathrooms, completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in two bedrooms and large, newly carpeted & paint in enclosed patio room. Fireplaces in living room & patio, laundry room with washer/dryer included, central air conditioning, large backyard on a corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Lots of cabinet space in 1 car garage with 2nd refrigerator.

I will not accept emails, phone calls or inquiries (leads) of people interested in the property unless you answer the questionaire! I'm very busy and need to screen you before I will show the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157655p
Property Id 157655

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have any available units?
1400 W Maxzim Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have?
Some of 1400 W Maxzim Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 W Maxzim Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1400 W Maxzim Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 W Maxzim Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1400 W Maxzim Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1400 W Maxzim Ave offers parking.
Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 W Maxzim Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have a pool?
No, 1400 W Maxzim Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have accessible units?
No, 1400 W Maxzim Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 W Maxzim Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 W Maxzim Ave has units with dishwashers.
