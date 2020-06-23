1336 W Oak Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Amazing single family home in Fullerton! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home boasts an open floor plan throughout. Original hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen. Large wood burning fireplace. Private backyard. Detached 2 car garage. This si not a property you want to miss out on! Sorry no pets. No utilities included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687865)