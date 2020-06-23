All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

1336 W Oak Ave.

1336 West Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1336 West Oak Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Amazing single family home in Fullerton! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home boasts an open floor plan throughout. Original hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen. Large wood burning fireplace. Private backyard. Detached 2 car garage. This si not a property you want to miss out on! Sorry no pets. No utilities included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 W Oak Ave. have any available units?
1336 W Oak Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 W Oak Ave. have?
Some of 1336 W Oak Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 W Oak Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1336 W Oak Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 W Oak Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1336 W Oak Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1336 W Oak Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1336 W Oak Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1336 W Oak Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 W Oak Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 W Oak Ave. have a pool?
No, 1336 W Oak Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1336 W Oak Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1336 W Oak Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 W Oak Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 W Oak Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
