1330 Citrus Avenue - 10

Nicely remodeled... large, downstairs 1 bedroom and 1Bath unit in Fullerton.



(upscale solid plank hardwood flooring, upscale tile, MIELE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, new bathtub, new bathroom vanity, new TOTO handicap height toilet, EVERYTHING NEW!)



Great location (off of Euclid & Orangethorpe) but on a tree-lined/quiet residential street. (but only 2 blocks away from the Euclid on-ramp to the 91 Fwy)



Chase Bank, Starbucks, Zewadeh Mediterranean Grill, and Honda Express, Orangefair Mall, Best Buy, Michaels, Burlington, Fullerton Costco are all located minutes from the property.



Stores/Eateries in the Fullerton Town include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Grill, Office Depot, Chuck-E-Cheese, In-N-Out Burger, & Pho 88.

Want to see a movie? The Fullerton AMC 20 (1001 S. Lemon St.) is also located in the Fullerton Town Center

WANT MORE UPSCALE? Downtown Fullerton is a short Uber ride away.



Utilities included:

Water

Hot water

Sewer

Trash



Cats are OK.....but requires an additional $500 deposit.

Dogs are not allowed. (sorry)



You must have good credit, good rental history, and sufficient income.