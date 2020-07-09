All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:17 PM

1330 Citrus Avenue - 10

1330 Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Citrus Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely remodeled... large, downstairs 1 bedroom and 1Bath unit in Fullerton.

(upscale solid plank hardwood flooring, upscale tile, MIELE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, new bathtub, new bathroom vanity, new TOTO handicap height toilet, EVERYTHING NEW!)

Great location (off of Euclid & Orangethorpe) but on a tree-lined/quiet residential street. (but only 2 blocks away from the Euclid on-ramp to the 91 Fwy)

Chase Bank, Starbucks, Zewadeh Mediterranean Grill, and Honda Express, Orangefair Mall, Best Buy, Michaels, Burlington, Fullerton Costco are all located minutes from the property.

Stores/Eateries in the Fullerton Town include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Grill, Office Depot, Chuck-E-Cheese, In-N-Out Burger, & Pho 88.
Want to see a movie? The Fullerton AMC 20 (1001 S. Lemon St.) is also located in the Fullerton Town Center
WANT MORE UPSCALE? Downtown Fullerton is a short Uber ride away.

Utilities included:
Water
Hot water
Sewer
Trash

Cats are OK.....but requires an additional $500 deposit.
Dogs are not allowed. (sorry)

You must have good credit, good rental history, and sufficient income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have any available units?
1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have?
Some of 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 offers parking.
Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have a pool?
No, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have accessible units?
Yes, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 has accessible units.
Does 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Citrus Avenue - 10 has units with dishwashers.

