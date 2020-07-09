1330 Citrus Avenue - 10

Amenities
Nicely remodeled... large, downstairs 1 bedroom and 1Bath unit in Fullerton.
(upscale solid plank hardwood flooring, upscale tile, MIELE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, new bathtub, new bathroom vanity, new TOTO handicap height toilet, EVERYTHING NEW!)
Great location (off of Euclid & Orangethorpe) but on a tree-lined/quiet residential street. (but only 2 blocks away from the Euclid on-ramp to the 91 Fwy)
Chase Bank, Starbucks, Zewadeh Mediterranean Grill, and Honda Express, Orangefair Mall, Best Buy, Michaels, Burlington, Fullerton Costco are all located minutes from the property.
Stores/Eateries in the Fullerton Town include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Grill, Office Depot, Chuck-E-Cheese, In-N-Out Burger, & Pho 88.
Want to see a movie? The Fullerton AMC 20 (1001 S. Lemon St.) is also located in the Fullerton Town Center
WANT MORE UPSCALE? Downtown Fullerton is a short Uber ride away.
Utilities included:
Water
Hot water
Sewer
Trash
Cats are OK.....but requires an additional $500 deposit.
Dogs are not allowed. (sorry)
You must have good credit, good rental history, and sufficient income.