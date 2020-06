1328 Walraven Court

Amenities

A WELL BUILT STONEYBROOK HOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE AMERIDGE HEIGHTS AREA. THIS HOME FEATURES A BRIGHT AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS + 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AND A LOFT. SHARED FRONT YARD HAS GREEN GRASS AND BENCHES. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND FAUCET/SINK AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LOTS OF COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE HIGH SPEED INTERNET, PARKS WITH PLAYGROUNDS, WALKING TRAILS. WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS FROM PRESCHOOL TO FISLER ELEMENTARY AND JR. HIGH SCHOOL AND OF COURSE, THE SUNNY HILL HIGH SCHOOL. CLOSE TO FULLERTON TOWN CENTER THAT HAS TARGET, ROSS, GOLDS GYM, MANY RESTAURANTS AND BARNS AND NOBLES.