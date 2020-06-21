All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:51 AM

1312 Phillips Drive

1312 Phillips Drive · (714) 614-2426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1312 Phillips Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The best-designed Floor Plans in Gallery Walk condo in Amerige Heights with the only two-level condominium. Very quiet location with New interior painting and professional cleaning. Downstairs has direct access 2 car garage, living/family room, gourmet kitchen, laundry room, 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There are Shopping Center, Parks, Tennis Courts, Association Pools, and Spa as well as Excellent Schools all in the Community Development. Amerige Heights Community also Provides "FREE INTERNET" Service!!! Please don't hesitate before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Phillips Drive have any available units?
1312 Phillips Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 1312 Phillips Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Phillips Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1312 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Phillips Drive does offer parking.
Does 1312 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Phillips Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Phillips Drive has a pool.
Does 1312 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 1312 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
