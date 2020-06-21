1312 Phillips Drive

Amenities
The best-designed Floor Plans in Gallery Walk condo in Amerige Heights with the only two-level condominium. Very quiet location with New interior painting and professional cleaning. Downstairs has direct access 2 car garage, living/family room, gourmet kitchen, laundry room, 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There are Shopping Center, Parks, Tennis Courts, Association Pools, and Spa as well as Excellent Schools all in the Community Development. Amerige Heights Community also Provides "FREE INTERNET" Service!!! Please don't hesitate before it's gone!