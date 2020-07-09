1296 Sheller Drive

Amenities

You won't find another home like this in Amerige Heights - Completely remodeled, stunning 3 bedroom + den/office end unit home in the best location facing lush greenbelt and trees. Beautiful laminate floors, LED recessed lights, and neutral paint throughout. Living room boasts updated fireplace, abundance of natural light, and access to cozy balcony. NEW kitchen boasting white Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops with breakfast bar, top of the line stainless steel appliances. All the bathrooms have also been remodeled with new vanities and quartz counters. Full size washer & dryer and water softener are also included. Few steps away from the sparking pool and spa, and plenty of guest parking spaces in the back. 2 Car garage with direct access. Very conveniently located near the market, shopping center, restaurants and more... and excellent Fullerton schools including Fisler & Sunny Hills. Ring doorbell can be included if tenant pays for the monthly fees.