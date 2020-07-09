All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1296 Sheller Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1296 Sheller Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

1296 Sheller Drive

1296 Sheller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1296 Sheller Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
You won't find another home like this in Amerige Heights - Completely remodeled, stunning 3 bedroom + den/office end unit home in the best location facing lush greenbelt and trees. Beautiful laminate floors, LED recessed lights, and neutral paint throughout. Living room boasts updated fireplace, abundance of natural light, and access to cozy balcony. NEW kitchen boasting white Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops with breakfast bar, top of the line stainless steel appliances. All the bathrooms have also been remodeled with new vanities and quartz counters. Full size washer & dryer and water softener are also included. Few steps away from the sparking pool and spa, and plenty of guest parking spaces in the back. 2 Car garage with direct access. Very conveniently located near the market, shopping center, restaurants and more... and excellent Fullerton schools including Fisler & Sunny Hills. Ring doorbell can be included if tenant pays for the monthly fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Sheller Drive have any available units?
1296 Sheller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1296 Sheller Drive have?
Some of 1296 Sheller Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Sheller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Sheller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Sheller Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1296 Sheller Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1296 Sheller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1296 Sheller Drive offers parking.
Does 1296 Sheller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1296 Sheller Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Sheller Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1296 Sheller Drive has a pool.
Does 1296 Sheller Drive have accessible units?
No, 1296 Sheller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Sheller Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1296 Sheller Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College