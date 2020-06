Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GATTED Executive and Immaculate Home in The Pinnacles at Threewoods with Ground Floor Bedroom. Plan 3. Gorgeous and upgraded 5-bedrooms + 3 Full Bath Rooms. Spacious Main Floor bedroom. There are 2 gates into the community. Property is located in quiet interior and corner location. Excellent school district. Walking to shopping. Near Brea Mall, St. Jude Hospital, Cal State Fullerton, and adjacent to Coyote Hills Country Club.