Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1219 Olson Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

1219 Olson Drive

1219 Olson Drive
Location

1219 Olson Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
A beautiful townhouse in prestigious master planned community of "Amerige Heights". Highly desirable "Plaza Walk" community built by Olson Homes. 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, 1,502 sqft built in 2003. Very bright, airy, open & spacious layout. This lovely unit features lots of upgrades; laminated flooring, new carpet, plantation shutter, recessed lighting, decorated fireplace in living room. Open kitchen features island, granite counter top, upgraded cabinet. All three bedrooms & laundry room on upstairs. Master suite has a dual vanity & walk in closet, other two good size bedrooms have walk in closet. 2 car attached direct access garage & cozy porch is next to entrance door. Award winning schools for Montessori & Education Center, Robert C. Fisler School (K ~ 8th) & Sunny Hills High School are walking distance in the community. Association pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, jogging trails, parks, playgrounds & picnic areas with BBQ are in the community. Walking to Amerige Town Center for variety of shopping centers, restaurants, gym, bank, grocery & retail stores. Rent includes new refrigerator, washer, dryer & high speed internet service. "Hurry. Won't last long"!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Olson Drive have any available units?
1219 Olson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Olson Drive have?
Some of 1219 Olson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Olson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Olson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Olson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Olson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1219 Olson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Olson Drive offers parking.
Does 1219 Olson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Olson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Olson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Olson Drive has a pool.
Does 1219 Olson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Olson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Olson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Olson Drive has units with dishwashers.

