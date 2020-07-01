1219 Olson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

A beautiful townhouse in prestigious master planned community of "Amerige Heights". Highly desirable "Plaza Walk" community built by Olson Homes. 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, 1,502 sqft built in 2003. Very bright, airy, open & spacious layout. This lovely unit features lots of upgrades; laminated flooring, new carpet, plantation shutter, recessed lighting, decorated fireplace in living room. Open kitchen features island, granite counter top, upgraded cabinet. All three bedrooms & laundry room on upstairs. Master suite has a dual vanity & walk in closet, other two good size bedrooms have walk in closet. 2 car attached direct access garage & cozy porch is next to entrance door. Award winning schools for Montessori & Education Center, Robert C. Fisler School (K ~ 8th) & Sunny Hills High School are walking distance in the community. Association pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, jogging trails, parks, playgrounds & picnic areas with BBQ are in the community. Walking to Amerige Town Center for variety of shopping centers, restaurants, gym, bank, grocery & retail stores. Rent includes new refrigerator, washer, dryer & high speed internet service. "Hurry. Won't last long"!!!