118 Marion Boulevard
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

118 Marion Boulevard

118 Marion Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

118 Marion Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a beautifully renovated single-story home near Downtown Fullerton, and close to Brea. This open floor plan consists of 3 bedrooms, with an option to use the formal living room as an additional bedroom! Along with the bedrooms, this lovely home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings, beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops and mosaic backsplash, beautiful front yard, and a very spacious backyard. The backyard has a lot of space, perfect for hosting gatherings and celebrations. There are also fruit trees, a peaceful zen rock garden, and a shed with lots of potential to use as an extra office space! You don't want to miss out on this lovely home-sweet-home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Marion Boulevard have any available units?
118 Marion Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 118 Marion Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
118 Marion Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Marion Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard offer parking?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard have a pool?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Marion Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Marion Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

