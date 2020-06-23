118 Marion Boulevard

Amenities

This is a beautifully renovated single-story home near Downtown Fullerton, and close to Brea. This open floor plan consists of 3 bedrooms, with an option to use the formal living room as an additional bedroom! Along with the bedrooms, this lovely home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings, beautifully renovated kitchen with granite countertops and mosaic backsplash, beautiful front yard, and a very spacious backyard. The backyard has a lot of space, perfect for hosting gatherings and celebrations. There are also fruit trees, a peaceful zen rock garden, and a shed with lots of potential to use as an extra office space! You don't want to miss out on this lovely home-sweet-home!