Fullerton, CA
1161 Gardiner Lane
1161 Gardiner Lane

1161 Gardiner Ln
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1161 Gardiner Ln, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully Up-Graded 4 Beds, 4 Baths Newer Home built by the Standard Pacific Homes at a Prime Location in Amerige Heights, Built in 2015, Approx. 2,267 Sq.Ft, Spanish Architecture with Modern Interior Design, Open, Bright, Spacious, and Airy Floor Plan, Main Floor Bedroom w/ Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Top Kitchenette and Full Bath, Up-Graded Hard Wood & Tile Flooring, Up-Graded Cabinetry, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, Custom Paint Throughout, Office Room and Full Bath on Family Room Area, Center Island w/ Granite Counter Tops, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built in Gas Range, Spacious Covered Balcony through the Dining Area Sliding Doors, Office Room and Full Bath on 2nd Floor,Laundry Room on Upper Level, Master Bedroom w/ Spacious Walk-In Closet, Close to the Award Winning Schools: Robert Fisler Elementary School (K-8th Grade), Sunny Hills High School, Community Parks w/ Walking Trails, Play Grounds, Tennis Courts, Club House, Shopping Center, and much more! Turn Key! HOA Includes High Speed Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Gardiner Lane have any available units?
1161 Gardiner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Gardiner Lane have?
Some of 1161 Gardiner Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Gardiner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Gardiner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Gardiner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Gardiner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1161 Gardiner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Gardiner Lane offers parking.
Does 1161 Gardiner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Gardiner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Gardiner Lane have a pool?
No, 1161 Gardiner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Gardiner Lane have accessible units?
No, 1161 Gardiner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Gardiner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Gardiner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
