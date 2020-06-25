1161 Gardiner Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground internet access tennis court

Beautifully Up-Graded 4 Beds, 4 Baths Newer Home built by the Standard Pacific Homes at a Prime Location in Amerige Heights, Built in 2015, Approx. 2,267 Sq.Ft, Spanish Architecture with Modern Interior Design, Open, Bright, Spacious, and Airy Floor Plan, Main Floor Bedroom w/ Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Top Kitchenette and Full Bath, Up-Graded Hard Wood & Tile Flooring, Up-Graded Cabinetry, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting, Custom Paint Throughout, Office Room and Full Bath on Family Room Area, Center Island w/ Granite Counter Tops, Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built in Gas Range, Spacious Covered Balcony through the Dining Area Sliding Doors, Office Room and Full Bath on 2nd Floor,Laundry Room on Upper Level, Master Bedroom w/ Spacious Walk-In Closet, Close to the Award Winning Schools: Robert Fisler Elementary School (K-8th Grade), Sunny Hills High School, Community Parks w/ Walking Trails, Play Grounds, Tennis Courts, Club House, Shopping Center, and much more! Turn Key! HOA Includes High Speed Internet.