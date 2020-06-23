All apartments in Fullerton
1143 Carmel Circle

1143 Carmel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Carmel Circle, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3 Bedroom end unit in highly desirable Sunny Ridge townhome community. The most popular floor plan, large living room plus separate family room and direct access from garage. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, laminated wood floor through out. South facing, Bright and Airy. Quiet cul de sac and just next to Emery park location is perfect for privacy. Award winning Sunny Hills schools attendance area and association amenities include pool, spa and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Carmel Circle have any available units?
1143 Carmel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Carmel Circle have?
Some of 1143 Carmel Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Carmel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Carmel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Carmel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Carmel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1143 Carmel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Carmel Circle offers parking.
Does 1143 Carmel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Carmel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Carmel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1143 Carmel Circle has a pool.
Does 1143 Carmel Circle have accessible units?
No, 1143 Carmel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Carmel Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Carmel Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
