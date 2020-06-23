1143 Carmel Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3 Bedroom end unit in highly desirable Sunny Ridge townhome community. The most popular floor plan, large living room plus separate family room and direct access from garage. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, laminated wood floor through out. South facing, Bright and Airy. Quiet cul de sac and just next to Emery park location is perfect for privacy. Award winning Sunny Hills schools attendance area and association amenities include pool, spa and club house.