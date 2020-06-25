All apartments in Fullerton
1030 Laguna

1030 Laguna Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Laguna Ter, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This bright and airy four bedroom, three bath home is located in Sunny Hills on a small cu-de-sac in Laguna Terrace. The house has just had new wood floors installed throughout much of the home and has been totally repainted. It has a very open floor plan with a downstairs bedroom with a full bath adjacent to it. The master bedroom has an addition attached to it which could be a great home office or exercise room. The large living room has a fireplace for those cold winter nights as well as a formal dining room. Off the kitchen is a large family room which opens to a spacious patio area which is great for outdoor entertaining. The property also has an orange and lemon tree which produces fabulous fruit. In addition, this community has an association swimming pool just steps away from the house and is located in a good school district with Sunset Lane as the elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills high school. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Laguna have any available units?
1030 Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Laguna have?
Some of 1030 Laguna's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1030 Laguna offer parking?
No, 1030 Laguna does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Laguna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Laguna have a pool?
Yes, 1030 Laguna has a pool.
Does 1030 Laguna have accessible units?
No, 1030 Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Laguna have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Laguna does not have units with dishwashers.
