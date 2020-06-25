1030 Laguna

Amenities

This bright and airy four bedroom, three bath home is located in Sunny Hills on a small cu-de-sac in Laguna Terrace. The house has just had new wood floors installed throughout much of the home and has been totally repainted. It has a very open floor plan with a downstairs bedroom with a full bath adjacent to it. The master bedroom has an addition attached to it which could be a great home office or exercise room. The large living room has a fireplace for those cold winter nights as well as a formal dining room. Off the kitchen is a large family room which opens to a spacious patio area which is great for outdoor entertaining. The property also has an orange and lemon tree which produces fabulous fruit. In addition, this community has an association swimming pool just steps away from the house and is located in a good school district with Sunset Lane as the elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills high school. Move in ready.